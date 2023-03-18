media release: Mexico | 1953 | DCP | 92 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Luis Buñuel

Cast: Arturo de Córdova, Delia Garcés, Aurora Walker

Spanish auteur Buñuel is best remembered for his surreal satires lampooning sex, religion, and the upper classes. With 1953’s Él, the enigmatic auteur made one of the most scathing, scabrous dark comedies of his career. Made at the height of Buñuel’s period working for the Mexican film industry, Él tells the story of the marriage of Francisco and Gloria. Gloria marries Francisco because of his charm and social position; she soon finds, however, that she has married a man who is pathologically jealous, interpreting infidelity in Gloria’s every move. Adorned with striking touches of surrealism, Él deftly balances its comedic and unsettling tones. (JB). Restored by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project, Les Films du Camélia and Cineteca di Bologna at L'Immagine Ritrovata Laboratory, with the support of OCS and in association with Películas y Videos Internacionales. Special thanks to Guillermo del Toro and Daniela Michel. Funding provided by the Material World Foundation.

