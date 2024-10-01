Elaine Pasinski Thomas

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Elaine Pasinski Thomas’ Portraits at Alicia Ashman Library consists of large-scale portraits of those who are often overlooked by society. Pasinski Thomas’ work allows the audience to see individuals as they are and to observe others in a new perspective.

Holiday closings:

Thursday, Nov 28 for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov 29 for Ho-Chunk Day

Tuesday, Dec 24 - Wednesday, Dec 25 for Christmas

Tuesday, Dec 31 - Wednesday, Jan 1 for New Year's

