Elaine Pasinski Thomas
to
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: Elaine Pasinski Thomas’ Portraits at Alicia Ashman Library consists of large-scale portraits of those who are often overlooked by society. Pasinski Thomas’ work allows the audience to see individuals as they are and to observe others in a new perspective.
Holiday closings:
Thursday, Nov 28 for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov 29 for Ho-Chunk Day
Tuesday, Dec 24 - Wednesday, Dec 25 for Christmas
Tuesday, Dec 31 - Wednesday, Jan 1 for New Year's