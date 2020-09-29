ONLINE: Elderberry Processing & Market Opportunities

Google Calendar - ONLINE: Elderberry Processing & Market Opportunities - 2020-09-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Elderberry Processing & Market Opportunities - 2020-09-29 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Elderberry Processing & Market Opportunities - 2020-09-29 12:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Elderberry Processing & Market Opportunities - 2020-09-29 12:00:00

RSVP

press release: RSVP here: http://savannainstitute.org/events.html

Elderberry Processing and Market Opportunities webinar with Terry Durham and Chris Patton, Sept. 29, 12pm

During this webinar we’ll cover:

Processing for commercial and small scale use

Food safety compliance with GAP and FSMA

Retail direct marketing opportunities for new and existing growers

Wholesale/contracted berry and/or flower sales opportunities

 River Hills Elderberry Producers

 Midwest Elderberry Cooperative

Info

Careers & Business, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Elderberry Processing & Market Opportunities - 2020-09-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Elderberry Processing & Market Opportunities - 2020-09-29 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Elderberry Processing & Market Opportunities - 2020-09-29 12:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Elderberry Processing & Market Opportunities - 2020-09-29 12:00:00