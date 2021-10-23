Elected Officials Celebration

media release: In recognition of our elected officials, the African and Immigrant community is honored to host an African-style gathering to introduce, celebrate and appreciate their hard work and efforts.

Just a decade ago, there were no New Americans of African descent residing in Dane County elected to local or state government. Today, we have at least four of African descent.

Join the African and Immigrant community on October 23 to celebrate this milestone as well as hear from our officials as they share their experience and work. We are lucky to have a community that is receptive and supportive of diversity and inclusion.

This event is open to all.