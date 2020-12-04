ONLINE: Election Symposium 2020

× Expand Jeff Miller Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center and a professor of political science at UW-Madison.

press release: Join the UW Elections Research Center for a virtual symposium where a panel of experts will analyze the results of the 2020 election and explore topics including the top concerns of voters, partisanship in the electorate, consequences of the pandemic, and swing state dynamics.

When: December 4, 2020 at (2-4 p.m.), Zoom

The symposium is open to the general public, but you must register to attend.

Speakers