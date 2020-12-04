ONLINE: Election Symposium 2020

RSVP

press release: Join the UW Elections Research Center for a virtual symposium where a panel of experts will analyze the results of the 2020 election and explore topics including the top concerns of voters, partisanship in the electorate, consequences of the pandemic, and swing state dynamics.

When: December 4, 2020 at (2-4 p.m.), Zoom

The symposium is open to the general public, but you must register to attend.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Speakers

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Election Symposium 2020 - 2020-12-04 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Election Symposium 2020 - 2020-12-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Election Symposium 2020 - 2020-12-04 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Election Symposium 2020 - 2020-12-04 14:00:00 ical