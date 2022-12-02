Election Symposium 2022

press release: Join the UW Elections Research Center for our in-person 2022 Election Symposium with an online viewing option. The all-day event will feature experts analyzing the results of the 2022 election and exploring key races, abortion, election protection, advertising, and the races in Wisconsin.

When: Friday, December 2, 2022, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., DeLuca Forum in the Discovery Building (and streamed virtually)

Register to attend the event either in person or to receive the Zoom link for online viewing.

Schedule and Speakers

9 a.m. Doors Open (coffee and tea offered)

Doors Open (coffee and tea offered) 9:30 a.m. Welcome from Barry Burden

Welcome from Barry Burden 9:45 a.m. Kyle Kondik: 2022 Congressional Elections (moderated by Michael Wagner)

Kyle Kondik: 2022 Congressional Elections (moderated by Michael Wagner) 11 a.m. Break (light refreshments)

Break (light refreshments) 11:15 a.m. Grace Panetta: Election Administration and Gender Issues (moderated by Kenneth Mayer)

Grace Panetta: Election Administration and Gender Issues (moderated by Kenneth Mayer) 12:15 p.m. Lunch Break and Student Projects

If you are attending in person, the event will be held in the Discovery Building’s DeLuca Forum at the center of the building on the first floor. The discovery building is located at 330 N Orchard St, Madison, WI 53715.

Doors open at 9 a.m and light refreshments will be served. You will not be required to show tickets for entry.

The Discovery Building is located near several city of Madison Metro Transit bus stops and UW-Madison bicycle routes. Although onsite parking is not available, three UW-managed lots (17, 20 and 80) are nearby.