media release: After Election Day, how do you make sense of the results? Unpack the 2024 Election with the experts!

Friday, Nov. 22, 9:45am-5pm (doors open at 9:15am); register for select sessions or the full program & sign up for a complimentary boxed lunch! DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building (330 N. Orchard St.) or livestream

REGISTER NOW

Hosted by the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, this biennial election symposium features a wide range of elections experts: NPR White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez, polling experts Dr. Brian Schaffner (Tufts University) and Dr. Charles Franklin (Marquette University), political identity and voter turnout scholar Dr. Bernard Fraga (Emory University), presidential campaigns and messaging expert Dr. Lynn Vavreck (UCLA), as well as Elections Research Center Director Dr. Barry Burden and affiliated UW-Madison faculty.

The Elections Research Center’s 2024 Election Symposium is an all-day event with options for attendees to join for select sessions or the full program. The in-person catered event is open to the public and will be held at the DeLuca Forum in the Discovery Building (330 N. Orchard St.) from 9:45am to 5pm, with a light breakfast, refreshments, and boxed lunch provided. Doors open at 9:15am. Attend key sessions on the presidential election, campaign strategies, national and statewide polling insights, and more. Whether you drop in for specific discussions or stay all day for a comprehensive experience, you’ll gain valuable insights and a deeper understanding of the election’s impact and where we go from here.

Register now! Advanced registration is required to receive the complimentary boxed lunch and is strongly encouraged for all attendees. Those who attend in-person will have the opportunity to continue the conversation with guest speakers and ERC affiliates during program breaks and learn about some of the latest research supported by the ERC. A livestream option is available on the registration page for those who are unable to attend in-person.