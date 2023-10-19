Elections 101: Local Elections

media release: In order to prepare for the upcoming 2024 elections, WISDOM is excited to relaunch School of Democracy! This program will give participants the support they need to hone their fundamental field, digital, and base-building organizing skills, create rigorous and transformative campaign plans that increase state-based political power, and strengthen their emotional fortitude. Depending on your role in organizing, many focus areas are available, each with a unique curriculum taught by some of WISDOM's top organizers on grassroots politics and organizing.

The 2024 presidential race and the threats to democracy will dominate media attention in the next year. The ultimate objective of School of Democracy is to reorient activists toward a long-arc strategy to power development and toward the crucial role that relational organizing and canvassing play in protecting our democracy. The guiding principle of WISDOM is integrated voter engagement, or year round voter engagement, and we want to help participants understand that elections are just one of many ways to stake a claim to gaining and retaining political power for our communities.

On Thursday,October 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT please join us for a free training on local elections by our affiliate, Congregations United to Serve Humanity (CUSH) Organizer, Lori Hawkins. She will discuss positions and responsibilities of important elected officials in our community.