press release: Genial family comedy of manners? Or one of the ancient Greek theater’s most heartwrenching tales of mistaken identity, betrayal, and revenge?

(It’s the latter)

Electra tells of a family torn apart by war and destruction into something unrecognizable. Her story makes us question the boundaries of loyalty and tradition even when they seem the only constants in an unsettled world.

A Falconbridge Players theatrical workshop at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago St. in Madison. Free and open to the public, no reservations required.