Electric Spanking, The Lower 5th

× Expand courtesy the band The Lower 5th

media release: Rocking audiences with a celebration of life's joys and trials, the Lower 5th shares their unique blend of Americana, which they simply call "Midwestern Soul". Their music drifts from charged renditions of timeless classics to soulful originals that keep happy crowds singing and dancing into the night.

Riding in on a majestic steed with a psychedelic sound scape-coat,Electric Spanking takes the genre of "jam" to a new realm. Blurring lines between funk, rock, pop, and hippy-hulu-hooping riffs and taking lessons from powerhouses such as Phish, The Meters, Average White Band, and Barry White, this 5-piece group has it all.