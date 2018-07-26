Electric Vehicles 101

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Questions about Electric Vehicles (EV)? MG&E can help! Learn the basics of EVs. Hear about resources to make buying, owning and charging EVs easier. EVs will be on display, and you can talk to EV owners about their experiences. Come with questions and leave with an understanding about what it means to own an EV.

608-246-4547
