Electronic Sunday Sessions

media release: Sunday sessions start NEXT week 9/18! These will be held at James Madison Park.

At 1130 we will start with a guided yoga flow followed by open electronic dance session to connect, learn, and expand. As individuals, and community.

This is a donation-based event - if you ever feel called to support Elev8ed, donations are accepted by venmo @Elev8edMovement

I’m excited to spend whatever nice weather we have left here in Wisconsin together!