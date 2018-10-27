Electronic Waste Recycling Drive
West High School 30 Ash St., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
press release: In conjunction with Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin, West Green Club is hosting an electronic-waste recycling drive.
Stop by to drop off any of the following computer-related items: Monitors, computers, laptops, hard drives (external or internal), keyboards, mice, printers, ink and toner cartridges, speakers, cords and cables, scanners, software.
At this time, we are unable to accept the following items: TVs, electrical appliances, lamps, copy/fax machines.
We encourage a tax deductible donation of $5 per item to help fund our ongoing solar panel installation project.
If you have any questions regarding accepted items for recycling or other event details, please contact us at contact.westgreenclub@gmail.