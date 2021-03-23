ONLINE: Electronics Collector Workshop

media release: The Wisconsin DNR's Waste and Materials Management Program will hold a total of three free virtual workshops during winter and spring 2021 for local governments, nonprofits, retailers, waste management companies and others involved in collecting electronics for recycling. The workshop content will be essentially the same each time. The workshops are free and open to the public.

The workshop will focus on site-level requirements and best management practices for drop-off sites and events that collect electronics and universal waste. If you collect or recycle electronics, oversee an electronics collection program, represent a municipality contracting for electronics recycling services, or are interested in registering as an electronics collection site, we recommend you attend. We also encourage anyone wanting to understand the rules and best management practices for collecting electronics and universal waste (such as lamps and batteries) to attend.

The next workshops are being held on March 23 and May 20, all from 1:30-3 p.m. Central time, via Zoom. Contact Ashley Hoekstra (ashley.hoekstra@wisconsin.gov or 608-381-4011) if you have questions.