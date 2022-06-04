media release: Universal Recycling Technologies (URT) is hosting a one-day electronics recycling event at Warner Park parking lot (2930 N. Sherman Ave.) on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 8:00am to 1:00pm.

Only certain electronics will be accepted. There will be no cost to drop off these select electronics during the event.

The event is open to Madison residents as well as to members of the surrounding communities. Businesses may not bring their electronics to this event.

At this event, you will be able to safely recycle the following items at no cost:

Televisions

Computers (desktops, laptops, netbooks, and tablets)

Computer monitors

Desktop printers (including those that can scan, fax, and/or make copies)

Computer accessories (keyboards, mice, external hard drives, etc.)

Cellphones

E-Readers

Video game consoles and accessories

DVD players

VCRs and other video players

Fax machines

If you have additional questions about the event, please contact Universal Recycling Technologies at 608-754-3400

About the Event

Free electronics recycling events can be quite popular. Please remember to pack your patience while you are also packing your car to bring electronics to the site. Be prepared to wait in line and follow the traffic guidance.

This is a special one day only event put on by URT and made possible with funding assistance by Samsung.

If you cannot make this free electronics recycling event, e-cycling is available at the Streets Division drop-off sites for Madison residents only. For more information about Madison’s e-cycling program, including what can be accepted at the drop-off sites and the costs to recycle certain items, please visit www.cityofmadison.com/eCycle.

Additional resources for electronics recycling can also be found at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources e-cycle website . On that site you will be able to find a list of reputable e-cyclers who will accept materials.