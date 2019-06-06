Elementary Film Fest

press release: A selection of short films by Madison Schools - MMSD elementary students, and hands-on learning opportunities with artists, filmmakers and animators from Madison Public Library, Wisconsin Public Television, MMSD Arts Education Dept., and the Wisconsin Film Festival.

Tentative Schedule:

5:30-6:30 Workshops

6:30-7:15 Animated shorts from Orchard Ridge Elementary School, Midvale Elementary, Chávez Elementary School, Falk Elementary School, Crestwood Elementary School + more TBA

7:15 "The Weaver Girl and the Cowherd" - Crestwood 4th & 5th Graders

7:25 Filmmaker Q&A

https://www.facebook.com/events/2695283220501044/