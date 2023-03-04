Studio Dansu, 2:30 & 6:30 pm, 3/4, Bartell Theatre. $20 ($16 ages under 10).

media release: Come support our Dansu Dance Company students with special guests Dansu Crew! We are excited to collaborate and perform together this year with the theme of Elements.

Our theme this year focuses on the classical elements of earth, water, air, fire, and more. Different cultures throughout time have used these elements to explain the nature and complexity of all matter, and we are excited to show our artistic interpretation to our audience.

Local Choreographers: Jayme Shimooka, Kooy Buie, Bryanna Cure, Sonteé Duncan, and Alexis Lepperd

Performed on the Drury Stage