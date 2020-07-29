ONLINE: Elements of Storytelling

press release: DABL 2020 Workshop presented by Jen Rubin

Jen Rubin leads storytelling workshops around Madison, co-produces the Moth StorySlam in Madison, co-hosts Inside Stories podcast, and teaches the occasional social policy class at the University of Wisconsin School of Social Work. Her first book is We Are Staying: Eighty Years in the Life of a Family, a Store, and a Neighborhood. Jen will cover the five elements in crafting a good 5–7 minute story, how to take an anecdote and connect it to a broader, more universal theme, how to find the moments/anecdotes that you want to turn into a story and more.

REGISTER.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals.

www.dablmarket.com

www.danearts.com