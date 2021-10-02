Elements, Sigra, FlowPoetry

media release: New Madison based downtempo poetic psy-trance EDM trio, ELEMENTS featuring FlowPoetry, will perform a full set of music including two new songs off their up-coming "Laser Test Pilot" album (slated for a full release in Spring 2022). Opening the evening at 6 pm will be a very special solo set of spoken word by the poet FlowPoetry. This will be followed by a set of experimental pop by classically trained coloratura soprano Sigra. Elements will headline the show performing a two hour set of organic electronic music, live bass and vocals, ecstatic rhythms and trance-informed verse.

FlowPoetry (aka Adam Gregory Pergament of Madison) is the originator of Lyrical Jam Poetry. With over 1400 shows in the USA with bands and as a solo poet, FlowPoetry was voted by the city as one of Madison (Wisconsin) Magazine's Best Spoken Word/Poetry Performers in 2014, '15, and 1'6. He is a three-time finalist for Best Artist in the Annual Madison WI Area Music Awards. FlowPoetry has appeared at over 80 Midwest and East Coast Music and Arts festivals including The Summer Set Music and Camping Festival (Somerset, WI), Hookahville: The 25th Anniversary of Ekoostik Hookah (Pataskala, OH), and Summerfest (Milwaukee, WI). FlowPoetry’s 1st book of poetry was published in 2014 and compiled a 50-part series of poems originally published on-line through Sensible Reason, a millennial culture website headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. His 2nd book was released Fall 2019. His 3rd book "Psych-O-Pomp" was released this past Summer 2020. " FlowPoetry continues to astound! Prolific, multi-talented, and transformational. Beautifully crafted poetry…brilliant!", raves Sensible Reason (Brooklyn, NY). “Few people in this scene are as creative as Pergament, who turns music into performance art.", states Isthmus Newspaper (Madison, WI). “Deeply beautiful.", declares Relix Magazine. “A lyrical rollercoaster!”, writes Grateful Web Music Blog. “Legendary spoken word artist”, raves Madison.com. "FlowPoetry is one of the most unique and riveting performers on the Midwestern musical and artistic landscape. On the cutting edge of the nationwide expansion of new forms of spoken word.... unique, theatrical and musical.", DeKalb Chronicle (DeKalb, Illinois)

Elements includes Jeff Clarke, the front-man and bass guitar player for Sweet Delta Dawn, a four piece psychedelic blues-rock band from Madison, Wisconsin. Since 2012, Clarke's projects have been a staple in the Madison jam music community. He has been honored to play some of Madison's favorite music venues including: The Orpheum Theater, The High Noon Saloon, a 3 year residency at The Frequency Nightclub, The Brink Lounge, The Crystal Corner, The Harmony Bar, Lisa Link Peace Park, James Madison Park, and many more. Sweet Delta Dawn also performed at the 46th, 47th, and headlined the 48th Annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. He headlined the Madison Night Markets in 2018 & 2019, and has performed the last 3 years in a row at Madison NORMLs Annual 420 Festivals, making Sweet Delta Dawn a recognizable name in Madison's blues-rock jam scene. "The best jam band in town!", raves Madison Night Market (city Of Madison). "In keeping with the spirit of bands like The Grateful Dead, Sweet Delta Dawn jams from one song into the next and back again. Seamlessly blending songs together throughout a setlist, to invoke a unique musical experience with each performance. Often, like The Dead, they leave room for exploratory, textural, spacey soundscapes.", declares Maximum Ink Music magazine (Madison, WI). "Sweet Delta Dawn brings miles of smiles everywhere they go.", states Isthmus Newspaper (Madison). “...Madison's favorite Jam Band is Sweet Delta Dawn!”, raves Carpe Diem! (Milwaukee). “Sweet Delta Dawn is sure to satisfy your desire...!” , writes Shepherd Express (Milwaukee).

This show is No Cover at the door and runs from 6-10 pm.