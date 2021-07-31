Elements (single release), FlowPoetry, Meggie Shays, Sweet Delta Dawn

press release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) presents a special Summer in YOUR City event: the official release of Elements brand new collaborative single, "Apple Blossom Dew", at Peace Park! This track incorporates hip-hop, reggae, spoken word/beat poetry, electronic music, rock and jazz.

The song, “Apple Blossom Dew”, features: FlowPoetry, local rapper Marcus Robert Johnson, Emily Jams (Jeremiah Jams Band), Jack Peterson (SDD/Magic Conch), Jeff Clarke (SDD, JJB), and album artwork by Faith Kraemer. The song was mastered by Landon Arkens at Blast House Studios and will be ELEMENTS first official music release!

Join us in Lisa Link Peace Park 3-9pm Saturday, July 31!

Hosted by: Jeff Clarke

Invited Artists Include:

Elements

FlowPoetry

Sweet Delta Dawn

Meggie Shays