Elephant Path
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Madison Public Library (MPL) will host Thursday Night Movie Club, a new film series through the end of the year. This program showcases Wisconsin's Own features from the 2019 Wisconsin Film Festival, including Golden Badger Award-winning films Elephant Path and Played Out. Filmmakers and WFF programmers will participate in post-screening discussions.
