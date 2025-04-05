Elephant & Piggie's We are in a Play

4/5-20, at 1 & 4 pm Saturday-Sunday.

media release:

Elephant and Piggie take to the stage in a vaudevillian romp and rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences. Join these two best, best, “bestus” friends as they sing and dance their way through plenty of pachydermal peril and swiney suspense. Based on Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books!

For Ages: 3 and up / Run time approx. 60 minutes

ADDITIONAL NOTE:

A production designed with ALL kids in mind!

In collaboration with CI Pediatric Therapy Centers and Achieving Collaborative Treatment (ACT), we are creating Elephant and Piggie’s “We’re in a Play!” to be sensory friendly. By working with designers, artists, and consultants on all elements of this production, we hope to provide a show where all youth (including those with autism or sensory communication needs) can enjoy the performance. For more information please visit our ‘Sensory Friendly Performances’ page.

Themes: Friendship – Caring – Creative Problem Solving

This play was commissioned by and first produced at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.