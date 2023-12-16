Elevated Art

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Elevated Art is a show celebrating the Art of Pole Dancing in all its forms. Join host Ruby Devour and a cast of local and regional pole performers for a night of gravity defying dance. This is an inclusive show open to all styles of pole dance, all skill levels, and all bodies.

Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. $10 cover, tipping encouraged. 21+ event. Tables and seating are not reserved. All tickets sold at the door.

Info

Theater & Dance
608-640-4441
