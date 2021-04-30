ONLINE: Eleven Art Talks

press release: The UW-Madison Art Department, Center for the Humanities, and the Division of the Arts are pleased to announce 11 Art Talks. The public is invited to a virtual presentation of artist talks by eleven graduate students from UW-Madison’s MFA program. The event will premier Friday April 30 from 5 to 6 p.m CDT on Zoom. The presentation will include short-format talks from each artist, followed by a live Q&A session with the entire group.

Participating artists include Ali Deane, Caeli Carr-Potter, Caitlin Bradford, Carley Schmidt, Claire Kellesvig, Conley Clark, Hong Huo, Kayla Bauer, KT Simmons-Uvin, Natalie Lambert, and Taj Matumbi. The artists’ works span diverse mediums — from painting, printmaking and photography to animation and sculpture. This variety is also reflected in the artists’ range of styles and conceptual interests.

Zoom link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/97531570457