Elf

RSVP

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: UScellular, now part of T-Mobile, is kicking off the holiday season by offering free admission to two family-friendly movies at the Majestic Theatre (115 King St) on Sunday, Dec. 14. 

Movies and Showtimes:

  • The Polar Express - 1:30 p.m.
  • Elf - 4:30 p.m. 

As part of their shared commitment to supporting local communities, especially during the holidays, UScellular and T-Mobile are inviting families to enjoy these festive films together at no cost.

Seats are limited and attendees are encouraged to register for their free tickets at: https://movieregistration.uscellular.com/

Info

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
Movies
RSVP
Google Calendar - Elf - 2025-12-14 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Elf - 2025-12-14 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Elf - 2025-12-14 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Elf - 2025-12-14 16:30:00 ical