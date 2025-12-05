media release: UScellular, now part of T-Mobile, is kicking off the holiday season by offering free admission to two family-friendly movies at the Majestic Theatre (115 King St) on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Movies and Showtimes:

The Polar Express - 1:30 p.m.

Elf - 4:30 p.m.

As part of their shared commitment to supporting local communities, especially during the holidays, UScellular and T-Mobile are inviting families to enjoy these festive films together at no cost.

Seats are limited and attendees are encouraged to register for their free tickets at: https://movieregistration.uscellular.com/