Mystery to Me & Soho Crime webinar, on Crowdcast. RSVP for link.

media release: Featuring Eli Cranor in conversation with John T. Edge

https://www.crowdcast.io/c/eli-cranor-preview

July 23 at 1pm CT / 2pm ET

Eli Cranor heads back to the football field in his new novel Mississippi Blue 42 which follows FBI Special Agent Rae Johnson as she investigates illicit money flowing into a bustling football program and the death of the star quarterback. Join Eli and host of SEC Network's TrueSouth John T. Edge for a special preview event of the first installment of a big-hearted new crime series.

RSVP and attend the event live for a chance to win a Mystery to Me gift card or The Mississippi Blue 42 Ultimate Tailgate Prize Pack *!

* No purchase necessary. 18+. US only. 1 prize will be awarded to a randomly selected entrant. Total approximate retail value (ARV) is $800.