Sasha Rosser, Matthew Mandli, Ben O'Connell, ARJ, Andrew Rynning, Eli Wilz
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-at-working-draft-last-show-of-the-season-tickets-1368053969249
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Comedy at Working Draft is a monthly comedy show bring the best stand-ups from around the midwest right to your neighborhood!
This is our last show of the season before we start back up in September, so come enjoy a good beer, good food, and good jokes with your new favorite comedian.
This is a free show, with a $10 suggested donation to support the comics. So come, drink, eat, and be merry.
Hosted by Eli Wilz. Reschedule from 5.15
Sasha Rosser - Madison's Funniest Comic Competition Winner 2025
Matthew Mandli
Ben O'Connell
ARJ
Andrew Rynning