Sasha Rosser, Matthew Mandli, Ben O'Connell, ARJ, Andrew Rynning, Eli Wilz

media release: Comedy at Working Draft is a monthly comedy show bring the best stand-ups from around the midwest right to your neighborhood!

This is our last show of the season before we start back up in September, so come enjoy a good beer, good food, and good jokes with your new favorite comedian.

This is a free show, with a $10 suggested donation to support the comics. So come, drink, eat, and be merry.

Hosted by Eli Wilz. Reschedule from 5.15

Sasha Rosser - Madison's Funniest Comic Competition Winner 2025

Matthew Mandli

Ben O'Connell

ARJ

Andrew Rynning