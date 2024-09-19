Eli Wilz, Rich D’Amore, Grace Jung, Shawn Vasquez, Owen Joyner

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Working Draft is hosting a Comedy Night in the taproom! Eli Wilz is hosting, the show starts at 7:30pm, and we'll have sets from five fantastic comics, including:

-- Eli Wilz

-- Rich D’Amore

-- Grace Jung

-- Shawn Vasquez

-- Owen Joyner

$10 suggested donation to support the comics

Info

Comedy
