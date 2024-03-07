media release: The rugged features, the signature hat, the cowboy boots and the iconic "man in black" image... the songs from the school of life imbued with the sort of hard-earned, country-tinged wisdom that can’t be bought. You don’t have to look or listen too hard to understand why Eliades Ochoa is often called "Cuba’s Johnny Cash." Yet if parallels abound, his music also shows him to be a singular voice with his own unique style and sound, rooted deep in Cuban tradition but with an appeal that is as timeless as it is universal.