Elijah Holbrook, Courtney Zelany, Nathan Clemons, Carter Dockerty, Nina Kern, Dan Gantman, Eli Wilz

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The beloved Working Draft Beer Company in the heart of the east side of Madison hosts a comedy night with comedian Eli Wilz at the helm! Hosting a great cast of comedians from Madison Comedy Week who are visiting from all over the country for this year’s festival, this one is bound to be a banger of a show! Join us!
Host: Eli Wilz (MADISON)
Elijah Holbrook (MKE)
Courtney Zelazny (CHI)
Nathan Clemons (WISCONSIN)
Carter Dockerty (CHI)
Nina Kern (CHI)
Dan Gantman (MADISON