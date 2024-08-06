Elijah Holbrook, Courtney Zelany, Nathan Clemons, Carter Dockerty, Nina Kern, Dan Gantman, Eli Wilz

media release: The beloved Working Draft Beer Company in the heart of the east side of Madison hosts a comedy night with comedian Eli Wilz at the helm! Hosting a great cast of comedians from Madison Comedy Week who are visiting from all over the country for this year’s festival, this one is bound to be a banger of a show! Join us!

Host: Eli Wilz (MADISON)

Elijah Holbrook (MKE)

Courtney Zelazny (CHI)

Nathan Clemons (WISCONSIN)

Carter Dockerty (CHI)

Nina Kern (CHI)

Dan Gantman (MADISON