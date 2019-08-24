$15 ($10 adv.).

press release: Eliot Lewis has a career most musicians could only dream of. Eliot is not only a member of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Daryl Hall & John Oates Band, but also the original featured musician on the award-winning web and TV show, “Live From Daryl’s House”. Eliot has played alongside Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Joe Walsh, Todd Rundgren, Train, Grace Potter, Ben Folds, Cheap Trick, Rob Thomas, Jason Mraz, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and many, many others.

Touring as a solo artist, Eliot has captivated audiences all over the country with his electric performances. Eliot‘s latest CD, “Adventure” was recently released through SRG records and distributed through Universal.

“Eliot is a musician who can do it all, great singer, songwriter and guitarist. He rocks and he’s got soul. No one does it quite like him” – Daryl Hall