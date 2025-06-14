media release: Discover the power of public art at Eli's Public Art Fest on June 14 & 15. This free community event will bring together several talented area street and mural artists who will be actively creating on the walls of select businesses in east Madison and Monona. Witness the artistic process first hand and see how public art can revitalize spaces and connect people. Join us for this celebration of creativity!

Locations:

Eli’s Art Supplies, 2346 East Washington Avenue Madison

Mother Fool's Coffee, 1101 Wiliamson St., Madison

Burner Alley, 195 Cottage Grove Road, Madison (behind Ace Hardware)

Video Store Ink, 5701 Monona Drive, Monona