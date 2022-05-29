× Expand courtesy Elissa Waller Doug Brown & Elissa Waller

Jazz. Free.

media release: Madison newcomer Elissa Waller and veteran of the Madison music scene Doug Brown come together this afternoon to perform jazz standards, unique takes on '60s pop hits, and a few classic show tunes. Doug plays numerous instruments in many styles, composes eclectically, and performs with The Honey Pies, Ken Lonnquist, Faux Fawn and many others. Elissa can be found hopping on stage at informal jams around town and sings with the Wisconsin Chamber Choir. She moved from Florida in 2020 and fell in love with the music community in Madison.