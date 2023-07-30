× Expand courtesy Elissa Waller Taylor Grover (left) and Elissa Waller. Taylor Grover (left) and Elissa Waller.

media release: Elissa Waller can be found hopping on stage at informal jams around town and sings with the Wisconsin Chamber Choir. She recently started writing some of her own music that can be found on streaming services by Elissa Waller. Her mom says she’s been singing “since the very first day,” but her love for jazz started with her high school jazz band.

Taylor Grover is informally trained and enjoys writing and improvising. He started composing for student films and games in high school, but discovered the world of jazz in college and hasn’t looked back. He has several easy listening piano albums available on major music streaming services as Taylor Grover.

