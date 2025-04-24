media release: This event is presented in collaboration with the Institute for International and Regional Studies National Resource Center (IRIS NRC), the Center for the Humanities, and the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program (LACIS) at UW-Madison.

About the talk

Marie Moran is associate professor in Equality Studies at the University College Dublin School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice, UCD. She is currently director of the UCD Equality Studies Centre. She was director of the M.Sc. programme in Equality Studies from 2013 to 2017, and has taught on the programme since 2007. She is also a core member of the teaching team on the Social Justice degree programmes since 2010. Across the two programmes, she teaches modules on critical social theory, social movements and egalitarian theory. Marie has an interdisciplinary background, with a degree in English Literature and Psychology from Trinity College Dublin, and an MSc and PhD in Equality Studies, combining sociology, political theory, cultural studies and political economy. She has published in a number of peer-reviewed journals, including The European Journal of Social Theory, The Sociological Review, The European Journal of Cultural Studies, The British Journal of Sociology of Education and Historical Materialism. Her first book, Identity and Capitalism, was published by Sage (London and Thousand Oaks) in 2015. She is currently involved in a number of projects for publication, including two monographs, ‘Elites and Left Politics’ (Verso) and ‘Inequality in the 21st century’ (Polity). An interest in equality, and in dominant and residual cultural and political responses to inequalities, animates and connects all her work. Marie was a Fulbright scholar (21-22) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she worked on a new framework for conceptualising in/equality and a political history of the concept of elites.