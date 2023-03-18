Elizabeth Mary Band, Sarah The Red

× Expand Chris Lotten Elizabeth Mary and band.

media release: Elizabeth Mary and her band are making a name for themselves in the Midwest earning the title of "Best Country Band of 2021" at the Hodag Country Music Festival in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. The band has shared the stages with many artists including Air Supply, Clint Black, Lonestar, Jordan Davis, Collin Raye, Thompson Square, Lorrie Morgan and LANCO. The band has played many large festivals and venues in the area including Brat Fest, Taste of Madison and The High Noon Saloon.

Elizabeth Mary's debut album received raving reviews with multiple singles on rotation on regional country stations. In 2022, the band released 3 singles, two of which were played on stations including Q106FM Madison Country and 105.5FM Triple M.

The band mixes genres including country, pop, classic rock along with originals. The Elizabeth Mary Band live show is filled with an inclusive vibe and lots of energy. They will leave you wanted more!

Sarah The Red is an Americana singer/songwriter

Sarah The Red 7:00 - 8:00 PM

Elizabeth Mary 8:00 - 11:00 PM