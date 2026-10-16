× Expand Chris Lotten Elizabeth Mary

media release: Join us for a brand-new concert series! Sip with the stalactites & stalagmites, underground in a Happy Hour like setting. Unwind where the music echoes through stone and time. This unique pairing ~ live local music with the underground magic of the Cave. Enjoy refreshing drinks, mingle in the glow of cave lights, and let the rhythm carry you through an unforgettable evening. Whether you’re toasting with friends or savoring a moment below the surface, this happy hour brings a whole new meaning to cheers in the cave.

$39.99 Ticket includes: