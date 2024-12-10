Elizabeth Tuttle, Lael Scheber

media release: Winter Exhibits:

Galleries I, II & III: Tuesday, December 10 - Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Reception for Galleries I, II and III and Playhouse Gallery: Friday, January 17, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, November 19 - Sunday, February 23, 2025 (reception/event 5:30-8 pm, 12/23)

Gallery II: Breaking Into Beautiful

Twists and turns transform our lives in unexpected ways. Elizabeth Tuttle explores the shattered forms of storm-tossed trees, fallen on the forest floor. Lael Scheber collaborates with the natural world to reorganize the broken pieces of ourselves into something unimagined, magnificent and whole.