UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release: Elizabeth Vaughan DMA Piano Recital

Program

Chaconne in D Minor Louis Couperin (1626-1661)

Chaconne ou Passacaille in G minor Louis Couperin (1626-1661)

Variations on Mein Junges Leben hat ein End Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck (1562-1621)

Chaconne Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931)

Variations on a Polish Folk Theme, op. 10 Karol Szymanowski (1882-1937)

Chaconne in D Minor for the Left Hand, after BWV 1004 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)/arr. Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Elizabeth Vaughan is a doctoral student in piano performance under the tutelage of Christopher Taylor. She received a master’s degree in piano performance from University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in viola performance from Roosevelt University, and a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Lawrence University.

During her studies at UW-Madison, Elizabeth Vaughan won both the orchestra and wind ensemble concerto competitions, performing Rachmaninoff’s 3rd Piano Concerto and Stravinsky’s Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments during the 2023-2024 school year.

Elizabeth is on the piano faculty at the Music Institute of Chicago, and sings with the Chicago Symphony Chorus.