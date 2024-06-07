media release: Salon Piano Series presents Elizabeth Vaughan in a free concert for youth at MYArts Madison.

Friday, June 7 at 5pm, Madison Youth Arts, 1055 E Mifflin St, Room 4D, Madison, WI 53703

Salon Piano Series is thrilled to bring the artistry of our 2024 house concert performers to MYArts (Madison Youth Arts Center) through a series of free concerts for youth audiences. This exciting collaboration aims to reach young musicians across the city, providing them with unique and inspiring musical experiences. Performances will last 50 minutes, and will be followed by a question and answer session with the artists. Through hosting these concerts at the Madison Youth Arts Center, Salon Piano Series is working to create an inclusive and accessible platform for the community, fostering a love for music and supporting the development of young talents.

ELIZABETH VAUGHAN is a current DMA student in piano performance and pedagogy under the tutelage of professors Jessica Johnson and Christopher Taylor. She received her master’s degree in piano performance from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, master’s in viola performance from Roosevelt University, and bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Lawrence University.

She has performed as a solo pianist with the UT-Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and Lawrence University Symphony Orchestra. She is a first place winner of the MTNA Young Artist Competition in the states of Tennessee and Wisconsin, and second place winner in the MTNA East Central Division. In the 2023-2024 season, Elizabeth Vaughan performed both with UW-Madison’s Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble as the winner of both of their ensembles’ concerto competitions.

Elizabeth is on the faculty at the Music Institute of Chicago, where she serves as a teacher and collaborative pianist. She is also a singer with the Chicago Symphony Chorus.