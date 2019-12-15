Elizabeth Warren Book Club Meeting
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Join us for a community event supporting Elizabeth Warren for President. We will talk about George Lakoff's book, Don't Think of an Elephant, and consider how the way we frame political ideas can advance Elizabeth Warren's progressive movement. Reading the book beforehand is recommended but not required: important excerpts or quotes will be provided.
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
