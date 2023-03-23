Ellen Marie Dudley reception

media release: Designs Are Things That Dreams Are Made Of

Ellen Marie Dudley: A Solo Art Retrospective of Original Hand-Drawn Fashion, Scientific, & Graphic Art Illustrations

March 23 - April 13; Opening Reception: Thursday, March 23rd 4pm - 6pm.

Ellen Marie Dudley, a 1967 Madison College commercial art graduate, is celebrated in a solo art exhibition of her lifetime achievements in fashion illustration and graphic design. Ellen's career as a Madison professional artist spanned over five decades, accomplished in the fields of fashion illustration, technical scientific illustration, and graphic design. On display are original framed hand-drawn fashion illustrations, paired with print newspaper ads from the 1960s – '80s, over 150 electronic images, and memorabilia, apparel and accessories from Ellen’s personal collection.

Gallery hours: Monday - Thursday: 9 am - 6 pm; Friday: 9 am - 2 pm; closed on weekends.