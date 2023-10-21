Ellen Marie Lynch

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wisconsin Book Festival: Discussing "Removal Acts," poetry collection.

media release: Drawing its title from the 1863 Federal Act that banished the Dakota people from their homelands, this remarkable debut collection reckons with the present-day repercussions of historical violence. Through an array of brief lyrics, visual forms, chronologies, and sequences, these virtuosic poems trace a path through the labyrinth of distances and absences haunting the American colonial experiment.

