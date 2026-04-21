Ellen & Peter Johnson Dementia Village Groundbreaking

media release: Agrace invites community members to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ellen & Peter Johnson Dementia Village at Agrace on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event will mark the start of a transformative project that will redefine dementia care in Wisconsin and beyond.

The Dementia Village is inspired by the internationally recognized Hogeweyk model in the Netherlands. Designed to offer a more dignified, person-centered alternative to traditional memory care facilities, the village will consist of small households in a neighborhood setting with a lifestyle that supports autonomy, connection and meaningful daily life for people living with dementia.

The groundbreaking ceremony will bring together Agrace staff, partners, donors, community members, board members and elected officials to celebrate the beginning of this visionary project. A brief speaking program will feature community leaders.

“This is not simply a new building—it represents a fundamental shift in how we care for people living with dementia. As the first of its kind in the United States, we are redefining what memory care can and should be,” said Lynne Sexten, Agrace president and CEO. “We are honored to mark this moment with a community that shares our belief that people with dementia deserve lives rich in dignity, purpose and joy.”

The $40 million project will transform Agrace’s Madison campus into a hub of care and connection, with small homes for village residents, plus enhanced adult day services, workforce housing for caregiving professionals, a Grief Support Center, and a training and education center. The project is supported by a $7 million lead gift from Ellen and Peter Johnson and many other generous community donors.

Agrace welcomes the public to join in celebrating this major milestone and the future of dementia care. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place in front of Agrace’s building:

Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wisconsin

For more information about the Dementia Village, visit Agrace.org/Village.