media release: Madison College Performing Arts’ 2025–26 season features thought-provoking military-themed readings in honor of Veterans Day.

Events are free and open to the public.

Saturday, Nov. 15 -A Few Good Men, 2 p.m. Studio Theater

“A Few Good Men” by Aaron Sorkin is a courtroom drama following a conspiracy behind the death of a young Marine. The play inspired a popular film version in 1992. Dana Pellebon’s directing talents will bring Madison College’s production to life. This event will be followed by a talk-back with the cast and staff of Madison College Veteran Service Department.

Tuesday, Nov. 18- Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue, 4 p.m. Studio Theater

Join us for a reading of Quiara Alegria Hudes’ “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue.” The play centers around a Latino family’s complex feelings about their son Elliot’s enlistment in Iraq. The reading will be directed by Orion Risk.

Madison College Performing Arts members are excited to share these productions with the community!

These events are free; no tickets are required. All readings will be held in the Studio Theater, Room A2031 (second floor), Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St., Madison.

Find more information on the Madison College Performing Arts webpage.