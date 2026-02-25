× Expand carisa.bandcamp.com A close-up of Carisa. carisa

media release: Writers Block returns in 2026 with another season of unforgettable evenings celebrating the art of songwriting. Each show brings together three remarkable artists for an intimate, all-acoustic Songwriters in the Round performance — where the lights stay on, the sound stays real, and the songs take center stage.

This April enjoy a night of vivid storytelling and rich harmony, spotlighting one of America’s most beloved folk voices alongside two rising Midwest standouts.

Ellis Paul

Stone & Snow

carisa

ABOUT WRITER’S BLOCK:

Held quarterly at The Bartell Theatre in Madison, Writer’s Block is a curated celebration of the songwriter’s craft. Local, regional, and national artists come together in the spirit of collaboration and creativity. It’s a night where lyrics take center stage, and the room leans in to listen.

Follow along:

Instagram: @writersblockconcerts

Facebook: facebook.com/writersblockmadison

Website: writersblock.show