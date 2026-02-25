Ellis Paul, Stone & Snow, carisa
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
carisa.bandcamp.com
A close-up of Carisa.
carisa
media release: Writers Block returns in 2026 with another season of unforgettable evenings celebrating the art of songwriting. Each show brings together three remarkable artists for an intimate, all-acoustic Songwriters in the Round performance — where the lights stay on, the sound stays real, and the songs take center stage.
This April enjoy a night of vivid storytelling and rich harmony, spotlighting one of America’s most beloved folk voices alongside two rising Midwest standouts.
- Ellis Paul
- Stone & Snow
- carisa
ABOUT WRITER’S BLOCK:
Held quarterly at The Bartell Theatre in Madison, Writer’s Block is a curated celebration of the songwriter’s craft. Local, regional, and national artists come together in the spirit of collaboration and creativity. It’s a night where lyrics take center stage, and the room leans in to listen.
Follow along:
Instagram: @writersblockconcerts
Facebook: facebook.com/writersblockmadison
Website: writersblock.show