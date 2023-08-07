Elly Kace, Old Oaks

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: All events are ALL AGES and sober. Masks must be worn by all attendees inside our building. $10.

An acclaimed and internationally renowned opera singer, Brooklyn NY’s Elly Kace explores new sides of herself with her densely conceptual and boundary-pushing collection of pop songs that explore her meditative, introspective, and danceable side.

