Elly Kace, Old Oaks
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: All events are ALL AGES and sober. Masks must be worn by all attendees inside our building. $10.
An acclaimed and internationally renowned opera singer, Brooklyn NY’s Elly Kace explores new sides of herself with her densely conceptual and boundary-pushing collection of pop songs that explore her meditative, introspective, and danceable side.
