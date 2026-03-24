Eloquence & Eminence

press release:

The Economic and Social Status of the Elderly: Beware of the Mean

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: Pyle Center | 702 Langdon St., Madison, WI

Talk by Timothy M. (Tim) Smeeding, Ph.D.

Lee Rainwater Distinguished Professor of Public Affairs and Economics, Hilldale Professor Emeritus, La Follette School of Public Affairs, UW–Madison

The goal of this lecture is to convey an important piece of advice. Never begin a sentence with ‘The elderly are…,’ or ‘The elderly do…’ No matter what you are discussing, some are, and some are not; some do, and some do not. The most important characteristic of the aged is their diversity. The average can be very deceptive, because it ignores the tremendous dispersion around it. Bottom line: beware of the mean. This lecture will discuss how this realization, which applies across all domains of aging inquiry, changes and challenges our science, as well as policy, and practice.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested by March 30th, 2026. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows.

To request special accommodations, please contact Jenni Suplinski at jenni.suplinski@wisc.edu by March 27th.

Parking information: Parking at Pyle Center