Eloquence & Eminence
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: The Division of Continuing Studies, the Institute on Aging, and the Anonymous Committee are proud to sponsor the 26th annual award-winning series of Sunday afternoon lectures by retired UW faculty known for their teaching excellence and scholarship. Enjoy refreshments after the lecture.
April 26, 2020 – Stephanie Jutt (School of Music), “What Bach Would Be Doing If He Were More Fun and Less Dead: The Evolution of the Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society”
Info
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars