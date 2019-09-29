Eloquence & Eminence

press release: UW Professor Emerita of sociology Pamela Oliver will give a free public talk entitled “Race, Politics, and Punitiveness: Trends in the Racial Patterns of Mass Incarceration” from 2-3 PM on Sunday, September 29, at the Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St. Oliver’s talk is part of “Eloquence and Eminence: Emeritus Faculty Lectures,” an award-winning series sponsored for the last 26 years by the Division of Continuing Studies, the Institute on Aging, and the UW Anonymous Committee. Refreshments will follow the talk. No registration is required. For more information about the series, contact Professor Emily Auerbach at emily.auerbach@wisc.edu or 608-262-3733.